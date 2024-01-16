Miss Kim Korean Restaurant
Miss Kim To Go Food Menu
Apps (To-Go)
- Street Style Tteokbokki$17.00
Rice cake batons with gochujang, sautéed with scallions, pork belly lardons, slow poached egg nut free, dairy free, can be vegan/vegetarian/gf
- Royale Style Tteokbokki$17.00
Rice cake batons with savory soy sauce, sautéed with shiitake mushrooms, seasonal local vegetables vegan, nut free, gf
- Cacio e Pepe Tteokbokki$17.00
Crispy rice cakes batons tossed in miso butter, parmiggiano reggiano, and good black pepper gf, nut free, with cheese made with animal rennet
- Stew Tteokbokki App$17.00
Rice cakes, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, pickled peppers, saucier tteokbokki in hot crock pot pescatarian, gf, nut free, dairy free
- Beet & Avocado Salad$14.00
Roasted local beets, avocado, pickled red onions, toasted walnuts, garlic dressing vegan, gf, soy free, dairy free, can be nut free
- Little Gem Salad$12.00
Little gem salad with radicchio, pears, fennel, and koryo dressing gf, vegan, can be nut free
- Kimchi Tofu Stew$13.00
Kimchi, soft tofu, pork lardons, chilis nut free, dairy free, gf
- Deonjang Stew$13.00
Doenjang (Korean soy paste), soft tofu, mushrooms nut free, dairy free, vegan
- Korean Fried Cheese$13.00
Korean fried mozzarella gf, nut free, vegetarian
- Smashed Potatoes$6.00
New potatoes, crushed and fried, then tossed with Korean chili flakes, pepper, salt, sugar vegan, gf, nut free, soy free, dairy free
- Broccolini$13.00
Broccolini, anchovy sauce caramel, walnuts, cilantro gf, soy free, dairy free, can be nut free, can be vegan
- Cauliflower Twigim$13.00
Pickled cauliflower florets lightly fried in gluten-free batter. Served with a side of spicy mayo. gf, nut free, vegetarian, can be vegan
- Ribs$14.00
Tender roasted baby back ribs on the bone, sweet chili glaze, sesame, scallions gf, nut free, dairy free, can be soy free
- Sesame Rice$3.00
Rice dressed with sesame oil and sesame seeds vegan, gf, nut free
- Soy Butter Rice$5.00
Rice dressed with soy sauce and Calder dairy butter, Chef’s childhood favorite vegetarian, gf, nut free
- Crispy Kimchi Rice Balls$13.00
kimchi rice balls filled with mozzarella in a GF panko crust, Pickled red onion, Gochujang romesco nut free, gf
- Napa Cabbage Kimchi$5.00
gf
- Moo Radish Kimchi$5.00
gf
- Chili Glaze Fried Tofu App$17.00
Lightly battered and fried non-gmo silken tofu dressed in Chili Glaze vegan, nut free, gf
- Soy Glaze Fried Tofu App$17.00
Lightly battered and fried non-gmo silken tofu dressed in Soy Glaze vegan, nut free, gf
- Korean Spice Blend Fried Tofu App$17.00
Lightly battered and fried non-gmo silken tofu dressed in Korean Chili dry spice blend vegan, nut free, gf
Entree (To-Go)
- Chili Glaze Fried Chicken$28.00
Lightly battered and fried Amish Miller chicken dressed in Chili glaze, served with rice nut free, dairy free, gf
- Soy Glaze Fried Chicken$28.00
Lightly battered and fried Amish Miller chicken dressed in Soy glaze, served with rice nut free, dairy free, gf
- Korean Spice Blend Chicken$28.00
Lightly battered and fried Amish Miller chicken dressed in Korean chili spice blend, served with rice nut free, dairy free, gf
- Chili Glaze Tofu$20.00
Lightly battered and fried non-gmo silken tofu dressed in chili glaze, served with rice vegan, nut free, gf
- Soy Glaze Tofu$20.00
Lightly battered and fried non-gmo silken tofu dressed in soy glaze, served with rice vegan, nut free, gf
- Korean Spice Blend Tofu$20.00
Lightly battered and fried non-gmo silken tofu dressed in Korean chili spice blend, served with rice vegan, nut free, gf
- Sandwich$15.00
Marinated fried chicken or tofu, carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, spicy mayo on a challah bun nut free, can be soy free
- Banh Mi$15.00
Grilled chicken or tofu w/cucumbers, pickled carrots, radishes, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo on baguette nut free, dairy free, can be soy free
- Duck Bibimbop$27.00
Duck with soy garlic marinade, seasoned vegetables, and a soft egg over rice, with a side of gochujang nut free, dairy free, can be gf
- Beef Bibimbop$26.00
Beef with soy garlic marinade, seasoned vegetables, and a soft egg over rice, with a side of gochujang nut free, dairy free, can be gf
- Pork Bibimbop$24.00
Roasted pork belly and seasoned vegetables over soy butter rice, with a side of gochujang nut free, can be gf
- Smoked Tofu & Mushroom Bibimbop$21.00
Tracklments smoked tofu, roasted mushrooms, and seasoned vegetables over rice, with a side of gochujang vegan, can be gf, nut free
- Tempeh & Mushroom Bibimbop$21.00
Marinated tempeh, roasted mushrooms, and seasoned vegetables over rice, with a side of gochujang vegan, can be gf, nut free
- Kimchi Pork Fried Rice$23.00Out of stock
Gochujang soy butter rice with housemade napa cabbage kimchi, crispy pork, scallions, sesame, and a soft egg on top nut free, can be pork free
- Street Style Entree$29.00
Rice cake batons with gochujang, sautéed with scallions, pork belly lardons, slow poached egg nut free, dairy free, can be vegan/vegetarian/gf
- Royale Entree$29.00
Rice cake batons with savory soy sauce, sautéed with shiitake mushrooms, seasonal local vegetables vegan, nut free, gf
- Cacio e Pepe Entree$29.00
Crispy rice cakes batons tossed in miso butter, parmiggiano reggiano, and good black pepper gf, nut free, with cheese made with animal rennet
- Crispy Duck Breast$31.00
Duck breast roasted with bulgogi sauce, topped with peashoot salad. Served with rice and kimchi nut free, dairy free, gf
Kids (To-Go)
- Kids Bibimbob$7.00
Seasoned cucumbers, carrots, and bean sprouts served over rice with soft egg vegetarian, nut free, gf
- Kids Fried Chicken$7.00
Fried chicken pieces over sesame rice with cucumber slices, soy glaze to dip on the side nut free, gf, dairy free, can be soy free
- Kids Tofu$7.00
Smoked tofu slices over sesame rice with cucumber slices, soy glaze to dip on the side vegetarian, nut free, gf, dairy free
- Kids Soy Butter Rice w/ egg$7.00
Rice dressed with butter and house soy sauce topped with a soft egg and cucumber slices vegetarian, nut free, gf
Sweets (To-Go)
- Banana Milk Gelato$5.00Out of stock
From the Zingerman's Creamery gf, vegetarian
- Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato$5.00Out of stock
From the Zingerman's Creamery gf, vegetarian
- Raspberry Sorbet$5.00Out of stock
From the Zingerman's Creamery gf, vegan
- Chocolate Mochi Cake$7.00
Crusty and chewy chocolate rice flour cake, served with miso caramel. vegetarian, gf, nut free
Non-Alcoholic Drinks (To-Go)
- Topo Chico$5.00
- LRG Topo Chico$9.00
- Dram Gingergrass Sparkling Water$5.00
- Dram Lemongrass Sparkling Water$5.00
- Dram Citrus & Blossoms Sparkling Water$5.00
- Dram Mushrooms Cola Sparkling Water$5.00
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Sujeongwa$3.00
- Plum Soda$3.00
- Banana Milk$4.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Citron Green Iced Tea$5.00
- Milk Tea$6.00
- Black Iced Tea$5.00
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.00
- Vietnamese Coffee$7.00
Alcoholic Drinks (To Go)
- Upland 'Champagne Velvet'$7.00
Pilsner, Bloomington IN, abv 5.5%, 16oz Please note: Any person ordering an alcoholic beverage for pick-up will be ID'd upon arrival. If you have requested curbside delivery, alcohol must be set in the back seat or otherwise not handed directly to the driver. Thank you for understanding!
- Stillwater 'Extra Dry'$9.00
Sake Style Saison Ale, abv 4.2%, 16oz Please note: Any person ordering an alcoholic beverage for pick-up will be ID'd upon arrival. If you have requested curbside delivery, alcohol must be set in the back seat or otherwise not handed directly to the driver. Thank you for understanding!
- Transient 'Power of Bruv'$8.00
English Pale Ale, Bridgman MI, abv 5.2% 16oz
- City Built 'Alemania'$8.00
Mexican Lager, Grand Rapids MI, abv 5.0% 16oz
- Brewery Nyx 'Blonde'$8.00
Blonde Cirtus Ale, Grand Rapids MI, abv 4.5% 16oz Please note: Any person ordering an alcoholic beverage for pick-up will be ID'd upon arrival. If you have requested curbside delivery, alcohol must be set in the back seat or otherwise not handed directly to the driver. Thank you for understanding!
- Burn Em 'Red Zeppelin'$8.00
English-style red ale, Michigan City IN, abv 6.3% 16oz Please note: Any person ordering an alcoholic beverage for pick-up will be ID'd upon arrival. If you have requested curbside delivery, alcohol must be set in the back seat or otherwise not handed directly to the driver. Thank you for understanding!
- Aval French Cider 'Gold'$6.00Out of stock
Bold + Funky, France, abv 6.0% 11.2oz
- Blom Meadworks 'Perry Saison'$7.00
Funky+Fruity, Ann Arbor MI, abv 6.8%, 12oz
Community Meals To Go Menu
Community Kids Meals To Go
- Community Kids Bibimbob
Seasoned cucumbers, carrots, and bean sprouts served over rice with soft egg vegetarian, nut free, gf
- Community Kids Chicken Thigh
Fried chicken pieces over sesame rice with cucumber slices, soy glaze to dip on the side nut free, gf, dairy free, can be soy free
- Community Kids Fried Tofu
Smoked tofu slices over sesame rice with cucumber slices, soy glaze to dip on the side vegetarian, nut free, gf, dairy free
- Community Kids Soy Butter Rice w/ Egg
Rice dressed with butter and house soy sauce topped with a soft egg and cucumber slices vegetarian, nut free, gf
- Donate to Community Meals!$5.00+
Donate to our community meals fund to help us provide meals to members of our community that may need some help with food security